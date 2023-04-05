Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 751 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,416,000 after acquiring an additional 227,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,262,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,811,000 after purchasing an additional 342,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,949,000 after purchasing an additional 371,442 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MMC opened at $167.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.33 and a 200-day moving average of $164.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

