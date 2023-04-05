Todd R. Lachman Sells 90,000 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 90,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,379,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,265,556.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SOVO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

SOVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 37.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $149,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

