TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) CFO Craig Shesky Sells 125,582 Shares

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CFO Craig Shesky sold 125,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $89,163.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 768,198 shares in the company, valued at $545,420.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TMC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. 1,148,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,442. The company has a market capitalization of $217.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 393.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

