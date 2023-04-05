TLW Wealth Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TLW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,907 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 3.9% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 529,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,897. The company has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.