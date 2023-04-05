TLW Wealth Management LLC Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TLW Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 11.3% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded down $13.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.84. 673,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,480. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $410.88 and its 200 day moving average is $406.36.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

