Threshold (T) Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $375.90 million and $28.38 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030120 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018377 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003447 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,556.42 or 1.00006571 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03747954 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $27,607,944.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

