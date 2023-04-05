The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 54,278 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,643 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 108,528 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,481,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TJX stock opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

