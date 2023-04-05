The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,643 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $408,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $116,429,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $108,710,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $213,476,000 after purchasing an additional 970,191 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

