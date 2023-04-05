The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,477 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.06% of Progressive worth $45,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 157.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,698,000 after acquiring an additional 781,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,007,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $146.18. The stock had a trading volume of 570,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.35 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.66.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

