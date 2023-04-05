The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from The North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The North American Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
NAIT opened at GBX 276.49 ($3.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 296.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 302.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £387.75 million, a P/E ratio of 866.44 and a beta of 0.72. The North American Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 273.50 ($3.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 324 ($4.02).
About The North American Income Trust
