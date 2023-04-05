The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.10 Per Share

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

LON MRC opened at GBX 193.21 ($2.40) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 207.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 196.41. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 158.33 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 223.50 ($2.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather Hopkins sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £11,010.15 ($13,673.81). In other news, insider Rachel Beagles purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £11,880 ($14,754.10). Also, insider Heather Hopkins sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.67), for a total value of £11,010.15 ($13,673.81). 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

