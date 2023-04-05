The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Target Price to $45.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

