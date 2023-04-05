The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Target Price to $4.80

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.60 to $4.80 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 97.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.93.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 4.0 %

GOL opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $898.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 30,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 111,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.9% during the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 363,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.