The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Monadelphous Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MOPHY opened at C$8.99 on Friday. Monadelphous Group has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.98.

Monadelphous Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.1452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Monadelphous Group’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

Monadelphous Group Company Profile

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, China, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

