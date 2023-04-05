The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ALS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPBLF opened at $8.28 on Friday. ALS has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27.

About ALS

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

