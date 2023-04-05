The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $3,565,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of KO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,807,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,683,938. The company has a market cap of $272.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

