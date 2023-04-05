The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Boeing stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,961. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.64. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

