TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading 7.6% Higher

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.19. 1,867,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,388,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $11,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

