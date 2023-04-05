Tezos Market Capitalization Reaches $1.06 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $24.78 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00003985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004502 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003209 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 954,394,963 coins and its circulating supply is 933,127,851 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

