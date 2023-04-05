Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.96

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.96 and traded as high as $32.85. Textainer Group shares last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 264,051 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Textainer Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Textainer Group Increases Dividend

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $202.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Textainer Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,005,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter worth $215,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 553.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 444,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 376,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

Further Reading

