Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $225.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $192.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.41. The company has a market capitalization of $609.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,469 shares of company stock valued at $9,385,441 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

