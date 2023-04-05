TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $207.58 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00063605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,933,841 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,489,778 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.