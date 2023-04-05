TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Volume Hits $7.30 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $208.65 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00063440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00040203 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001277 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,941,866 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,502,070 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

