Terra Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. Terra has a total market cap of $313.45 million and $31.14 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00004502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003209 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 243,615,837 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.