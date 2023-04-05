Terra (LUNA) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $310.22 million and approximately $36.31 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00004518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003270 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001497 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 243,615,837 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

