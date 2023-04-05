Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $725.78 million and $41.11 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004492 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003200 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001493 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,595,156,303 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,494,232,702 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

