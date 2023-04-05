Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.