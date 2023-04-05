Tangible (TNGBL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $83.39 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $83.39 million and approximately $1,818.07 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00008984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tangible Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.57046771 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,275.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

