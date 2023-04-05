Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 2.5 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $121.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.16. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $157.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 186,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $225,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,992,000 after purchasing an additional 547,535 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.