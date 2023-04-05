Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 413,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $30,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $478.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

