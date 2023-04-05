Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.02 million. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Synovus Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after buying an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 8,691.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

