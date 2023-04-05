Synapse Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.33 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00003186 BTC on exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $163.95 million and approximately $15.33 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

