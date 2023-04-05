Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up to $23.18

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.18, but opened at $23.65. Symbotic shares last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 40,089 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.
Symbotic Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06.
Insider Activity at Symbotic
In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $210,429.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,150.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $781,379 over the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 155,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $1,523,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.
About Symbotic
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbotic (SYM)
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.