Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,089 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 535.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 51,613 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 125,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.30). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUPN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,018,603.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,670,655.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $172,032.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,484.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,734 shares of company stock worth $2,000,254. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

