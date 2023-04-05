Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after buying an additional 211,645 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after buying an additional 56,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,036 shares of company stock worth $4,078,559. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

