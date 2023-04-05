Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 840 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Trading Down 1.1 %

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.77.

BlackRock stock opened at $659.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $691.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $680.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

