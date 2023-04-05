Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 192.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in KE by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 136.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of KE by 84.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 99,385 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KE stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

