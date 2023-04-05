Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,041 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CSX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after acquiring an additional 725,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,160,000 after acquiring an additional 668,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,874,000 after purchasing an additional 350,442 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

