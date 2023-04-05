SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Stock Price Down 18.7%

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) traded down 18.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. 1,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
SUIC Worldwide Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.
SUIC Worldwide Company Profile
SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of research and development, venture financing for, and investing in private enterprises and the public sector. It targets sectors that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SUIC Worldwide (SUIC)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for SUIC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUIC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.