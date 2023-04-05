Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Up 0.7%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.70. 30,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 34,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Studio City International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Studio City International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

