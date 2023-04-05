Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Up 7%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) shares traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $25.45. 101,877 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 68,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPCR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

