Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,169,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,186,691 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Golub Capital BDC worth $160,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 368,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 574,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 84.6% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.12%.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

