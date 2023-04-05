Strs Ohio Sells 22,147 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,069 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 22,147 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $63,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4 %

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.82. 1,737,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

