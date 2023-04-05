Strs Ohio Sells 20,935 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,536 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 20,935 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $73,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,267. The firm has a market cap of $179.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

