Strs Ohio Sells 11,194 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $55,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.86. The stock had a trading volume of 482,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,876. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.