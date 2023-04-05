Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $86,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.70. The company had a trading volume of 624,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.04. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.03.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

