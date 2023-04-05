Strs Ohio Has $103.37 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.27% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $103,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after buying an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 201,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,944,000 after buying an additional 51,360 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.1 %

CMG traded down $36.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,698.79. 74,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,930. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,604.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,537.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,847.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

