Strs Ohio Acquires 1,230,341 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 407.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230,341 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $60,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 156,191 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HAL. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE HAL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,555,500. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

