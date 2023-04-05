Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Trading Up 12.2%

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Rating) shares were up 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 43,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 61,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Stria Lithium Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 36.04 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stria Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stria Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.