Stratis (STRAX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $113.77 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $92.97 million and $113.77 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,899.72 or 0.06736017 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00063684 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00021998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,784,437 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.